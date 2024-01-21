YouTube Playlist with EA's performance: https://bit.ly/ibg-sniper-htf

https://youtu.be/uD1R8-gvIlU - Set and Forget results for Year 2024 VIDEO with Settings Inputs Explained https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwLBz6YfMlo - - - all the customers who buy the EA - will receive lifetime membership in my private Discord Group and I will provide consulting and inputs optimization for the EA - DM me. - - -

Introducing the "IBG CANDLE SNIPER HTF" - a simple and revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who seek precision, ease, and consistency in their trading strategy. This EA, was created by bogdanilie in 2023 and tested for one year on live accounts - before its release in January 2024.





**Accurate and Versatile**: One of the standout features of the IBG CANDLE SNIPER HTF is its remarkable accuracy. It's engineered to perform exceptionally well on higher time frames, offering reliable trading signals and entries. Plus, it's adaptable to various trading pairs, as long as the pip size is correctly set, ensuring versatility in your trading portfolio.





**FOMO Relief**: Say goodbye to the fear of missing out (FOMO). With its precise entry and exit signals based on specific candle times, this EA allows you to trade confidently, knowing you're making decisions based on systematic analysis, not emotional impulses.





**Stress-Free Trading**: Trading can be overwhelming, but this EA simplifies the process. With settings that manage entries and targets effectively, you can relax, letting the EA do the heavy lifting. It reduces the stress and time commitment often associated with manual trading.





**Consistent Performance**: Consistency is key in trading, and the IBG CANDLE SNIPER HTF delivers this by utilizing a combination of smart simple strategy and risk management features. Whether you prefer fixed lots or percentage-based risk management, this EA has you covered. It also includes loss control settings and hidden stop loss and take profit options, enhancing your trading strategy's effectiveness.





**User-Friendly**: Designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, this EA is easy to set up and use. You can customize trading hours, select your preferred trading timeframe, and even specify target candle times for more tailored trading.





**Secure and Reliable**: With a unique trade magic number and comment system, each trade is securely tracked, ensuring no mix-ups in your trading account.





So, if you are seeking accuracy, stress reduction, and consistent results in you trading endeavors - wait NO more and give it a try!



The pip size for the six major Forex pairs is as follows:

1. EUR/USD: Pip size is 0.0001 (four decimal places) 2. GBP/USD: Pip size is 0.0001 (four decimal places) 3. USD/JPY: Pip size is 0.01 (two decimal places) 4. USD/CHF: Pip size is 0.0001 (four decimal places) 5. AUD/USD: Pip size is 0.0001 (four decimal places) 6. USD/CAD: Pip size is 0.0001 (four decimal places)

Please note that the pip size can vary for different brokers and trading platforms, but the values mentioned above are standard for most Forex trading. Always double-check with your specific broker or trading platform for the exact pip size they use.







