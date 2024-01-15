LVL Break Out

The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed.


Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.


When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.

. Live signals


. Suggested symbols:

  • USDJPY (M1)


. Definition of parameters:

  • Timeframe

    • Timeframe: timeframe used by the Expert Advisor

  • Risk Management

    • Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated

    • Size: size value depending of the allocation type

  • Stop Loss

    • Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise

    • Minimum points profit to use trailing stop: profit in points of the current position before adding a trailing stop

    • Trailing stop in points: the distance in points between the current price and the trailing stop when adding it

  • Take Profit

    • Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Take profit type: take profit type to use

    • Take profit value: take profit to use

  • Settings

    • Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor

    • Magic number: magic number to open positions

  • Time Settings

    • Time range start hour: the start hour from which the EA analyses the market

    • Time range start minute: the start minute from which the EA analyses the market

    • Time range minutes: the number of minutes from which the EA analyses the market

    • Delete Orders Hours: the maximum hour to let the EA open a position

    • Delete Orders Minute: the maximum minute to let the EA open a position

    • Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Close positions hour: the hour from which the EA closes a position

    • Close positions minute: the minute from which the EA closes a position

  • Trading Days

    • Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise

    • Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise

    • Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise

    • Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise

    • Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise

    • Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise

    • Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise

  • Frequency Settings

    • Maximum number of orders per day: the maximum number of daily positions

    • Maximum number of buy positions per day: the maximum number of buy positions per day

    • Maximum number of sell positions per day: the maximum number of sell positions per day
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
LVL Bollinger Bands
LVL Invest
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on Bollinger bands as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL RSI mt5 If you want to get a configuration file to improve your experience, leave a comment on this robot, then contact me by direc
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
LVL Ichimoku Kumo BO
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Ichimoku Kumo Break Out as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands LVL RSI mt5 Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out
FREE
LVL Creator
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches: Average True Range Bollinger Bands Ichimoku Kumo Breakout Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC) MACD MFI Mobile Average RSI SAR Stochastic Double Mobile Average Triple Mobile Average Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it wi
LVL Creator Pro
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches: Average True Range Bollinger Bands Ichimoku Kumo Breakout Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC) MACD MFI Mobile Average RSI SAR Stochastic Double Mobile Average Triple Mobile Average Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it wi
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt