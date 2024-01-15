LVL Break Out

The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed.

Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.

When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.

. Live signals

. Suggested symbols:

USDJPY (M1)

. Definition of parameters: