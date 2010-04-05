CapitalTrendline

  EnJoy 

trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices.

เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์ เป็นเครื่องมือพื้นฐานในการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคซึ่งใช้ในการติดตามและทำนายทิศทางของการเคลื่อนไหวของราคา มันถูกสร้าง

ขึ้นโดยการเชื่อมต่อจุดต่ำสุดหรือจุดสูงสุดของราคาในกราฟ เพื่อสร้างเส้นตรงที่ช่วยในการตีความทิศทางตลาด ตัวอย่างเช่น:

  • เส้นเทรนด์ขาขึ้น (Uptrend Line): เชื่อมต่อจุดต่ำสุดหลายจุดในกราฟ แสดงถึงการเพิ่มขึ้นต่อเนื่องของราคา
  • เส้นเทรนด์ขาลง (Downtrend Line): เชื่อมต่อจุดสูงสุดหลายจุด แสดงถึงการลดลงต่อเนื่องของราคา


