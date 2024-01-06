Flat Martingale for MT4

Flat Martingale MT4 is a fully automatic advisor that trades using the Martingale strategy (based on the fact that the player raises bets until he wins). The strategy can be used on any currency pair. It performs well during flat price movements.

Input parameters:

     mn: Unique magic number for orders.
     MaxSpread: The maximum spread allowed to open order.
     riskInPoints: Take profit and  Stop loss levels in points.
     StartInvestment: Initial investment.
     LostMultiplier: Multiplier to increase an investment after a losing trade.
     MaxInvestment: Maximum investment allowed.
     OrdersType: Type of the first order (BUY - buy, SELL - sell).
     StopAfterProfitableDeal: Stop trading after a profitable deal.

Recommended leverage: 500

Values for parameters tp, sl, MaxSpread are indicated for four-digit quotes; for five-digit quotes the values will be multiplied by 10 automatically.

How the advisor trades:

The advisor trades using the Martingale strategy (based on the fact that the player raises bets until he receives a win). When the order is closed with a loss, the rate is increased and the next order is opened in the same direction as the previous one. If the order is closed with a profit, the rate will be equal to the initial one and the transaction will be opened in the opposite direction.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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