Trend Martingale for MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Martingale for MT4 is a fully automated advisor that trades based on the Martingale strategy (which involves increasing bets until a win is achieved). The strategy can be applied to any currency pair and performs well in clearly defined trends.
Input parameters:
mn: Unique magic number for orders.
MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for entering a trade.
tp: Take-profit level in points.
sl: Stop-loss level in points.
StartInvestment: Initial investment.
LostMultiplier: Multiplier to increase investment after a losing trade.
MaxInvestment: Maximum allowable investment.
OrdersType: Type of the first order (BUY - purchase, SELL - sale).
StopAfterProfitableDeal: Stop trading after a profitable deal.
Recommended leverage: 500.
Values for parameters tp, sl, MaxSpread are specified for four-digit quotes; for five-digit quotes, the values will be automatically multiplied by 10.
How the advisor trades:
The advisor follows the Martingale strategy, where the bet is increased until a win is achieved. In the event of a loss, the bet is increased, and a trade is opened in the opposite direction. In the case of a profitable trade closure, the bet is reset to the initial amount, and the next trade is opened in the same direction as the previous one.