Trend Martingale for MT4

Trend Martingale for MT4 is a fully automated advisor that trades based on the Martingale strategy (which involves increasing bets until a win is achieved). The strategy can be applied to any currency pair and performs well in clearly defined trends.

Input parameters:

mn: Unique magic number for orders.
MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for entering a trade.
tp: Take-profit level in points.
sl: Stop-loss level in points.
StartInvestment: Initial investment.
LostMultiplier: Multiplier to increase investment after a losing trade.
MaxInvestment: Maximum allowable investment.
OrdersType: Type of the first order (BUY - purchase, SELL - sale).
StopAfterProfitableDeal: Stop trading after a profitable deal.


Recommended leverage: 500.

Values for parameters tp, sl, MaxSpread are specified for four-digit quotes; for five-digit quotes, the values will be automatically multiplied by 10.

How the advisor trades:

The advisor follows the Martingale strategy, where the bet is increased until a win is achieved. In the event of a loss, the bet is increased, and a trade is opened in the opposite direction. In the case of a profitable trade closure, the bet is reset to the initial amount, and the next trade is opened in the same direction as the previous one.

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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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