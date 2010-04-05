Flat Martingale for MT4

Flat Martingale MT4 is a fully automatic advisor that trades using the Martingale strategy (based on the fact that the player raises bets until he wins). The strategy can be used on any currency pair. It performs well during flat price movements.



Input parameters:



mn: Unique magic number for orders.

MaxSpread: The maximum spread allowed to open order.

riskInPoints: Take profit and Stop loss levels in points.

StartInvestment: Initial investment.

LostMultiplier: Multiplier to increase an investment after a losing trade.

MaxInvestment: Maximum investment allowed.

OrdersType: Type of the first order (BUY - buy, SELL - sell).

StopAfterProfitableDeal: Stop trading after a profitable deal.

Recommended leverage: 500



Values for parameters tp, sl, MaxSpread are indicated for four-digit quotes; for five-digit quotes the values will be multiplied by 10 automatically.



How the advisor trades:



The advisor trades using the Martingale strategy (based on the fact that the player raises bets until he receives a win). When the order is closed with a loss, the rate is increased and the next order is opened in the same direction as the previous one. If the order is closed with a profit, the rate will be equal to the initial one and the transaction will be opened in the opposite direction.

