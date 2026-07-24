Arf Ambush Pro

No EA or indicator can be successful in the medium or long term. This indicator detects directional changes through false breakouts based on special calculations. It can be used in all timeframes. Performance is particularly higher in the M1 timeframe for XAUUSD.
Depending on the parameters, support/resistance breakout conditions can be used. Default settings are ideal, but different settings can be used for more aggressive or calm trades.
The indicator largely generates strong signals, but for a high success rate, instead of entering a trade on every signal, the trader should interpret the signal based on their own experience, filter out signals they deem risky or incompatible, and evaluate the signals they consider ideal. Especially when a reversal is expected or the trader wants to enter a trade, the indicator shows the ideal entry point, making it very ideal for scalping.
A reversal is expected based on the upper/lower levels of the z-score specified in the parameters; before a reversal, the support/resistance zone shown by the indicator on the chart must be broken and the price must return to that zone. Signals generated in this way are more reliable.

For more detailed information or to contact me, you can reach me via Telegram at: @ArFrx7.
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Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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