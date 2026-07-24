Arf Ambush Pro

No EA or indicator can be successful in the medium or long term. This indicator detects directional changes through false breakouts based on special calculations. It can be used in all timeframes. Performance is particularly higher in the M1 timeframe for XAUUSD.

Depending on the parameters, support/resistance breakout conditions can be used. Default settings are ideal, but different settings can be used for more aggressive or calm trades.

The indicator largely generates strong signals, but for a high success rate, instead of entering a trade on every signal, the trader should interpret the signal based on their own experience, filter out signals they deem risky or incompatible, and evaluate the signals they consider ideal. Especially when a reversal is expected or the trader wants to enter a trade, the indicator shows the ideal entry point, making it very ideal for scalping.

A reversal is expected based on the upper/lower levels of the z-score specified in the parameters; before a reversal, the support/resistance zone shown by the indicator on the chart must be broken and the price must return to that zone. Signals generated in this way are more reliable.



For more detailed information or to contact me, you can reach me via Telegram at: @ArFrx7.