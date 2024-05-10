PositionSignalTrading

Core features:

Transaction signal recognition: This EA can automatically detect key trading signals in the market, including Pinbar, Swallow, Pregnant Line, and Top Typing. These signals are all based on the historical price behavior of the market and have been widely validated, regarded as important trading references by a large number of traders.

Automated trading: Once the above trading signals are identified, EA will automatically perform trading operations, including opening, closing, setting stop loss and stop profit. This greatly reduces the manual operations of traders, while improving the consistency and efficiency of trading.

Risk management: EA has a built-in risk management mechanism that can be personalized based on the trader's risk tolerance. Through reasonable position management and stop loss setting, this EA aims to help traders reduce trading risks and achieve stable profits.

Performance optimization: We continuously optimize EA's algorithms and performance to ensure its stable operation under various market conditions. At the same time, we also provide traders with detailed trading records and reports to help them better understand EA's trading performance.

Easy to use: This EA has an intuitive user interface and simple settings options, making it easy for traders to get started and make personalized configurations. Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, you can quickly master the usage of this EA.

Parameter Description:

Global parameter: All signals must meet the conditions before opening positions.

Risk control configuration: When daily profits or losses meet the configuration requirements, EA will not open positions again

Opening configuration: Priority is given to opening positions with a fixed number of hands; When it is necessary to use a damaged warehouse, the fixed number of hands needs to be set to 0.0; When opening a position based on the position, the first two parameters need to be set to 0, which is the percentage of the total account amount; Deviation: The value of the signal stop loss position plus the deviation is the stop loss position for opening the position.

Batch opening: When the signal amplitude is too large, EA will choose to open in batches, supporting signal opening. Conduct a backtesting of 0.382 to open, 0.5 to open, and 0.618 to open. The percentage of opening in batches will be based on the number of hands or amount percentage configured for opening.

Exit strategy: Push protection when profit and loss>X; The mobile stop loss must be set to a ratio greater than 1:1 (1.0). When the mobile stop loss is set to 1.3, EA will set the stop loss position to a ratio of 1:1 when the price break even ratio reaches (1.3:1). When the break even ratio reaches (1.6:1), EA will set the stop loss position to (1.3:1), and so on. Exit in batches and close positions in batches based on profit and loss ratio

Signal setting: The signal and cycle that need to be done when the price reaches a critical position.