TigerSignals

Elevate your trading game with TigerSignals – the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator.

Designed for simplicity and precision, TigerSignals provides crystal-clear buy and sell signals, making it a must-have for traders of all levels.

Features:

  1. User-Friendly: Easy-to-use interface ensures hassle-free integration into your trading strategy.

  2. Alerts: Sound, phone, and email alerts. Receive notifications when a new signal appears, giving you the freedom to step away from the chart!

  3. Lot Size Calculator: A convenient tool to simplify your trading by calculating lot sizes.

you can Watch the this video (from 2:14 to 4:23) to learn how to use them.

Do the signals repaint?

Yes, it's possible that approximately one out of every three to four signals may repaint. However, signals exhibiting clear trends, such as those forming higher highs/higher lows or lower highs/lower lows, typically do not repaint. To ensure optimal performance and accuracy, we highly recommend testing the indicator (the free demo version) in MetaTrader 4's strategy tester before implementing it in live trading scenarios. This testing process allows you to familiarize yourself with the indicator's behavior and validate its effectiveness within your trading strategy.



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
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Alqannas
Mouhcine Haddad
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ALQANNAS (Sniper) Indicator Overview: Welcome to ALQANNAS, your ultimate sniper in the forex market! ALQANNAS is a powerful and versatile trading indicator designed to enhance your trading experience. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, ALQANNAS provides you with accurate non repainting signals, trend direction and strength, and advanced features to elevate your trading strategy.   Key Features: Buy and Sell Signals: ALQANNAS is equipped with a sophisticated algorithm that genera
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