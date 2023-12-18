Marley Indicator

Marley Indicator: Precision Trading in MT4

Elevate your trading with the Marley Indicator, designed for exceptional signal accuracy in both MT4 and MT5. This versatile tool is optimized for both crypto and forex markets, offering precision and flexibility in your trading strategy.

Seamless Integration with MT5: For MT5 platform users, the Marley Indicator is fully compatible and accessible here.


Optimized for Crypto and Forex Markets:

  • Crypto Excellence: Tailored for the dynamic cryptocurrency markets, the Marley Indicator provides precise and timely signals, essential for navigating crypto trading.
  • Forex-Friendly Defaults: Equally effective in forex markets, its settings are calibrated for versatility and reliability across various market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Flexible Display Options: Choose your preferred signal display method—visually striking arrows or informative text labels.
  • Adjustable Sensitivity: Fine-tune the sensitivity to achieve a balance between signal responsiveness and accuracy.
  • Advanced ATR Period Customization: Adjust the ATR Period to swiftly adapt to fluctuating market conditions, enhancing your analysis.
  • Heikin Ashi Based Signals: Explore market trends with signals derived from Heikin Ashi candlesticks, offering a unique market perspective.

Signal Design & Alerts:

  • Customizable Visuals: Personalize the signal size and color for clear visual cues. Adjust text label colors for enhanced readability.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Configure alerts to stay updated. Choose from MT4 pop-up alerts, mobile notifications, or email alerts for timely market updates.

Input Settings Overview:

  1. Marley Indicator Settings:
    • "Bars Count": Define the number of bars for calculation.
    • "Signal Type": Select the type of signal display (Arrows or Text Label).
    • "Key Value": Adjust the sensitivity to change the signal responsiveness.
    • "ATR Period": Set the period for the Average True Range.
    • "Signals from Heikin Ashi Candles": Enable or disable signals based on Heikin Ashi candles.
  2. Signal Design:
    • "Signal Size": Determine the size of the signal for better visibility.
    • "Buy Signal Color": Choose the color for buy signals.
    • "Sell Signal Color": Choose the color for sell signals.
    • "Text Label Signal Color": Set the color for text labels in signals.
  3. Indicator Alerts Settings:
    • "Pop Up Alert": Enable or disable MT4 pop-up alerts.
    • "Notification Alert": Turn on mobile notifications for signals.
    • "Email Alert": Activate email alerts for trading signals.

Your Ideal Trading Companion: The Marley Indicator is more than just a tool; it's an essential companion in your trading journey, finely tuned for both cryptocurrency and forex markets. It's ready to assist you in various trading scenarios.

Begin Your Journey to Smart Trading: Step into the world of precise and intuitive trading with the Marley Indicator. Whether you're navigating the crypto markets or trading forex, this tool is key to informed and confident trading decisions.

Get your Marley Indicator now: Redefine your trading strategy with a tool where accuracy meets versatility in both MT4 and MT5!

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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
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Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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LEVELS MANAGER: DESCRIPTION          Level Master: Elevate Your Trading Efficiency Level Master is an advanced Market Maker tool, meticulously crafted to enhance trading strategies and improve trade outcomes. This sophisticated tool stands out by actively monitoring the market and executing trades based on well-defined rules, empowering traders to focus on other essential aspects of their trading journey while Level Master adeptly handles their trading portfolio. It is particularly adept in c
Marley Indicator MT5
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Marley Indicator: Precision Trading in MT5 Elevate your trading with the Marley Indicator, designed for exceptional signal accuracy in both MT4 and MT5. This versatile tool is optimized for both crypto and forex markets, offering precision and flexibility in your trading strategy. Seamless Integration with MT4 : For MT4 platform users, the Marley Indicator is fully compatible and accessible   here . Optimized for Crypto and Forex Markets: Crypto Excellence : Tailored for the dynamic crypt
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Jemo31
183
Jemo31 2026.05.15 16:17 
 

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Francisco Contreras Manzano
460
Francisco Contreras Manzano 2024.10.08 15:16 
 

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igorpcr
14
igorpcr 2024.05.09 20:29 
 

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Yash Dyaus
37
Yash Dyaus 2024.05.08 05:24 
 

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Budhi Cahyadi
128
Budhi Cahyadi 2024.05.01 17:59 
 

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Li Wei
203
Li Wei 2024.04.22 18:39 
 

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lejeune Bauvil
752
lejeune Bauvil 2024.03.22 05:08 
 

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Ruengrit Loondecha
3830
Ruengrit Loondecha 2024.03.17 02:26 
 

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Abderrahmen Kahlaoui
4778
Reply from developer Abderrahmen Kahlaoui 2024.03.17 05:23
Thank you
Radon2008
136
Radon2008 2024.02.09 22:43 
 

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Abderrahmen Kahlaoui
4778
Reply from developer Abderrahmen Kahlaoui 2024.02.09 23:26
Thank you Radon , Marley indicator also free for mt5 you can check my account
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2024.02.06 08:15 
 

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Abderrahmen Kahlaoui
4778
Reply from developer Abderrahmen Kahlaoui 2024.02.06 19:05
thank you Tim
Igor Vasilev
30
Igor Vasilev 2024.01.07 19:09 
 

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Abderrahmen Kahlaoui
4778
Reply from developer Abderrahmen Kahlaoui 2024.01.07 20:42
Спасибо 'Игорь Васильев' 🙏🙏, есть также версия MT5 ..
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110161
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