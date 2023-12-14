Zeppelin High

Parameters

Lot 0.1

USDCAD H1 symbol

Deposit 1000

Leverage 1 to 100

 

Advice to work with a broker with a low spread

Always have good Money Management.


INDICATORS 4 Oscillators, 1 Trend, News Filter, Account Protection.


Oscillator indicators are analytical tools used in technical analysis to identify overbought or oversold conditions in a financial market. These indicators help traders and investors make informed decisions about entering and exiting trades. Below is a general definition and some common characteristics of oscillator indicators:


Definition: Oscillator indicators are technical indicators that fluctuate between limited values, usually on a scale from 0 to 100. These indicators offer buy or sell signals based on the idea that a financial asset is overbought when the oscillator reaches high levels. and oversold when the oscillator reaches low levels.


A trend indicator in technical analysis is a tool that helps traders and investors identify the predominant price direction of a financial asset. These indicators are essential for those who want to follow the market trend and make trading decisions based on the general direction of prices. Here is a definition and some common characteristics of trend indicators:


Definition: A trend indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps identify the predominant direction of price movement in a financial market. These indicators are used to determine if the price is in an upward, downward or sideways trend.


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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