Zeppelin High

Parameters

Lot 0.1

USDCAD H1 symbol

Deposit 1000

Leverage 1 to 100

Advice to work with a broker with a low spread

Always have good Money Management.





INDICATORS 4 Oscillators, 1 Trend, News Filter, Account Protection.





Oscillator indicators are analytical tools used in technical analysis to identify overbought or oversold conditions in a financial market. These indicators help traders and investors make informed decisions about entering and exiting trades. Below is a general definition and some common characteristics of oscillator indicators:





Definition: Oscillator indicators are technical indicators that fluctuate between limited values, usually on a scale from 0 to 100. These indicators offer buy or sell signals based on the idea that a financial asset is overbought when the oscillator reaches high levels. and oversold when the oscillator reaches low levels.





A trend indicator in technical analysis is a tool that helps traders and investors identify the predominant price direction of a financial asset. These indicators are essential for those who want to follow the market trend and make trading decisions based on the general direction of prices. Here is a definition and some common characteristics of trend indicators:





Definition: A trend indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps identify the predominant direction of price movement in a financial market. These indicators are used to determine if the price is in an upward, downward or sideways trend.



