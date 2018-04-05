MACD Easy Trade

MACD Easy Trade EA: Your Gateway to Simple and Effective Forex Trading

Introducing MACD Easy Trade EA: the expert advisor designed to make Forex trading accessible and profitable for everyone, regardless of experience level. Powered by the powerful MACD indicator and a straightforward trading strategy, MACD Easy Trade EA takes the guesswork out of the market and empowers you to capture profitable opportunities with ease.

Here's what sets MACD Easy Trade EA apart:

  • Simple and Effective: Built on the reliable MACD indicator, MACD Easy Trade EA identifies high-probability trade entries with clear buy and sell signals. No complex indicators or confusing strategies – just straightforward trading based on proven market dynamics.
  • Effortless to Use: Forget about hours of setting and tweaking. MACD Easy Trade EA comes pre-optimized with default settings perfect for most brokers. Just install, activate, and let the EA do its magic.
  • Minimize Risk, Maximize Profits:  MACD Easy Trade EA uses a risk management strategy that calculates every trade to ensure that losses are minimized and profits are maximized.
  • Turn Losses into Opportunities: Unlike traditional EAs, MACD Easy Trade EA doesn't simply cut losses and move on. It employs a unique strategy where profits from winning trades are used to gradually close out losing positions, potentially transforming them into profitable ones.

MACD Easy Trade EA Specifications:

  • Currency Pair: Focuses on the popular XAUUSD pair Or Other pairs, offering a balance between volatility and liquidity.
  • Timeframe: H1 timeframe for capturing short-term trends without getting bogged down in daily noise.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 to ensure sufficient capital for effective trading.
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor accounts with low spreads are crucial for optimal performance (IC Markets and Pepperstone with Raw/Razor accounts are recommended).
  • Hedge Account: Enables the EA to manage both long and short positions effectively.
  • Key Features:
    • Trades multiple currency pairs
    • Dynamic entry strategy for increased accuracy in catching trends
    • Profits from winning trades can be used to close losing positions, potentially turning them profitable
    • Built-in autolot function adjusts trade size based on your account balance
    • Easy installation and default settings work well with most brokers (minor adjustments might be needed for non-GMT+2 server times)
    • Recommended to operate 24/7 - use a VPS for optimal performance

Ready to simplify your Forex trading journey and unlock consistent profits? Download MACD Easy Trade EA today and experience the power of intelligent, automated trading!

Note: Backtest results are available in the comments section for your review.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves risk and you may lose capital. Please ensure you understand the risks involved before trading Forex.



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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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