The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.10 × 10 FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.52 × 44 RoboForex-ECN 0.60 × 5 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.75 × 20 Axi-US12-Live 1.33 × 18 VantageInternational-Live 22 1.42 × 36 Pepperstone-Edge01 1.67 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.70 × 47 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 2.23 × 13 EGlobalTrade-Classic1 3.50 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live17 3.96 × 24 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 5.21 × 19 OctaFX-Real3 15.33 × 6 Fyntura-Live 15.96 × 49 Swissquote-Live2 19.00 × 3 RoboForex-ProCent-2 20.44 × 9 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor