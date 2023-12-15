Deep Pound MT4
IMPORTANT! Due to market instability, this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15th to January 15th. Please check comment details. After the purchase, please go to this instruction link to get how to setup this bot.
Attention!!! It is impossible to do backtesting because we are using the pre-trained deep learning model (TFT) to predict new real time price, it doesn't allow to predict the past price.
Even though you can download and backtest on your MT4 terminal, it only shows you dummy trading results.
Instead of the backtesting, please check the following live signals.
At the core of Deep Pound MT4 lies a fundamental principle rooted in the application of the Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model. This advanced methodology serves as the bedrock of the system's functionality, embodying a nuanced approach to trading in the GBPUSD market.
Fundamental Principle of Deep Pound MT4 Utilizing Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) Model:
- Deep Pound MT4 harnesses the predictive prowess of a pre-trained TFT model, showcasing its exceptional capabilities in understanding the intricate dynamics of the GBPUSD market.
- The TFT model has undergone rigorous training on extensive and diverse datasets specifically curated for GBPUSD, ensuring a comprehensive grasp of market nuances.
- The training process involves exposing the model to historical market data, allowing it to learn patterns, trends, and intricate relationships within the GBPUSD symbol over time.
- The model adapts to various market conditions, enabling it to make informed predictions about future price movements with a high degree of accuracy.
Key Features:
-
Real time Price Forecasting:
- Deep Pound MT4 employs a highly sophisticated TFT model that has been meticulously trained on vast and diverse datasets specifically related to the GBPUSD symbol.
- This powerful model accurately predicts future price movements, aiding in the identification of optimal entry and exit points for trades.
-
Trailing Stop Loss:
- Protect your profits with the advanced Trailing Stop Loss feature. Deep Pound MT4 dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in gains while allowing for potential further upside, maximizing your returns.
-
Innovative Recovery System:
- Experience the cutting-edge Recovery System designed to transform losing trades into profitable ones. Even though we are using the pre-trained TFT model to predict new price, it is impossible to trade with a 100% success rate. Deep Pound MT4 employs a robust algorithmic approach to optimize risk management, minimize losses, and strategically recover by closing partially the losing trades by using profitable trades.
-
Safe Strategy
- We don't use all risky strategies such as grid, martingale, etc.
-
News Impact Filtering:
- Deep Pound MT4 incorporates an intelligent news impact filtering system. By monitoring and analyzing relevant news events, the EA safeguards your portfolio from significant losses during times of market volatility, ensuring a proactive approach to risk management.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: Any
- Minimum deposit : $400
- Leverage: From 1:100
- Account type: ECN, Raw with very low spreads
- Brokers : RoboForex, FpMarkets, IC Markets, etc. with Raw and ECN accounts for lowest spreads
- Highly Recommend to use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7
Why Choose Deep Pound MT4:
- Unparalleled Predictive Power: Benefit from the accuracy of a pre-trained TFT model that comprehensively understands the dynamics of the GBPUSD market.
- Intelligent Risk Management: Deep Pound MT4 doesn't just predict prices; it actively manages risk to safeguard your capital and enhance overall portfolio performance with Stop loss and Take profit for all positions.
- News-Driven Protection: Stay ahead of market-moving news events with the built-in filtering system, ensuring you are well-protected during periods of heightened volatility.
Deep Pound MT4 represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading, combining predictive analytics, adaptive risk management, and recovery strategies to empower traders with a powerful tool for navigating the dynamic world of GBPUSD trading. Elevate your trading experience with the future of algorithmic trading today.