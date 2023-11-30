Set Panel

Expert for setting stop loss and take profit simultaneously for all orders or positions of a currency pair
​Once attached to the graph, the expert panel will appear on which there are buttons for setting and a green horizontal line, if you click on the line you can move it on the graph and choose the stop loss or take profit threshold with it, move the cursor over the panel and the value will be set where you have positioned the horizontal green line, press the button for the setting you want to make, the value can also be set manually by entering the numbers
  Also on the panel there are two buttons for setting background color and title color random setting
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5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Miron Silviu Colceriu
Utilities
The provided MQL5 expert creates a custom information panel in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform This panel displays information about the trading positions for the current symbol (currency pair) on the chart. It shows the number of buy and sell positions, their sizes, and profits. Provide traders with a quick overview of their trading positions for the current symbol It is very useful when you open several positions of several sizes and you want to know the exact situation of the number
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