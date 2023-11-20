All position info

The provided MQL5 expert creates a custom information panel in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform
This panel displays information about the trading positions for the current symbol (currency pair) on the chart.
It shows the number of buy and sell positions, their sizes, and profits.
Provide traders with a quick overview of their trading positions for the current symbol
It is very useful when you open several positions of several sizes and you want to know the exact situation of the number of positions, total value and total profit
In a short time I will come back with an expert who will allow the closing of positions that have reached a minimum profit preselected by the trader
For example, we are approaching 22.00 London time when the spreads increase and we want to make sell position = buy position, we have the profit evaluation and then we can know if we want to close part of the positions that have reached a certain profit, etc.

Remember that this script is for informational purposes and does not execute trades or make trading decisions. It provides data to assist traders in making informed decisions
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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Set Panel
Miron Silviu Colceriu
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Expert for setting stop loss and take profit simultaneously for all orders or positions of a currency pair ​Once attached to the graph, the expert panel will appear on which there are buttons for setting and a green horizontal line, if you click on the line you can move it on the graph and choose the stop loss or take profit threshold with it, move the cursor over the panel and the value will be set where you have positioned the horizontal green line, press the button for the setting you want t
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