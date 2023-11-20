All position info

The provided MQL5 expert creates a custom information panel in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform

This panel displays information about the trading positions for the current symbol (currency pair) on the chart.

It shows the number of buy and sell positions, their sizes, and profits.

Provide traders with a quick overview of their trading positions for the current symbol

It is very useful when you open several positions of several sizes and you want to know the exact situation of the number of positions, total value and total profit

In a short time I will come back with an expert who will allow the closing of positions that have reached a minimum profit preselected by the trader

For example, we are approaching 22.00 London time when the spreads increase and we want to make sell position = buy position, we have the profit evaluation and then we can know if we want to close part of the positions that have reached a certain profit, etc.





Remember that this script is for informational purposes and does not execute trades or make trading decisions. It provides data to assist traders in making informed decisions