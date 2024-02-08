Next level mt4

A trading advisor that was developed based on three strategies and two auxiliary indicators for the trend filter.

The strategy is based on the following strategies

Price Action Strategy

Daily Level Strategy

Elder's 3 screen strategy

The essence of the trading strategy is that the advisor uses more than 20 indicators to simultaneously determine the trend.

The starting price of the advisor is $155 for the first 25 copies. The next advisor price is $225 for the first 20 copies. The next advisor price is $355 for the first 15 copies. The next price of the advisor is $505 for the first 10 copies. The final cost of the advisor will be exactly 750 $

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/wqr777/seller Live monitoring of the advisor





Backtests show a very stable growth curve with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries.

This EA has been stress tested over the longest period available for gold using multiple price feeds across multiple brokers and nothing seems to cause it to fail.

No "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/quantum computer/ideal forward backtests" sales talk, but a real and honest trading system based on a proven methodology of development and real execution.









Settings for the advisor are available in the advisor discussion

For each broker and account type, it is best to optimize the advisor for your requirements





OPTIONS

Pair: any trading pair (multi-currency advisor), settings for currency pairs are selected individually

THERE ARE NO UNIVERSAL SETTINGS!!!

Timeframe: M30

VPS (recommended)

Recommended account types: Raw Spreads (low spread)











