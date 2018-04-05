Boom Master EA

Introducing Boom Master EA, the revolutionary MQL5 expert advisor that transforms the way you trade the prestigious Boom 1000 pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience.


Boom Master EA stands out from other expert advisors because of its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that rely solely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Boom Master uses a sophisticated technique to effectively manage losing positions. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close losing positions, one by one, until they are all successfully eliminated.

  

This unique strategy allows  Boom Master EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses and potentially turn losing trades into profitable trades. By harnessing the power of multiple small positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market   conditions.


Recommendations:

 Currency pair: Boom 1000
 Period: M1
 Minimum deposit: $300
 Account type: Standard.
 Brokers: Deriv

 Account type: Coverage


Features:

- Trade Boom 1000

- Here is the configuration file in the comment part

- Each transaction is protected buy and sell stop

- Autolot function incorporated

- Very easy to install, requires no settings changes, default settings are perfect for most.

- VPS not essential but recommended


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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