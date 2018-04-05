### Welcome to News Snowball!





"News Snowball" uses advanced algorithms to analyze economic data in real time. It detects and reacts instantly to major economic announcements, optimizing your trading opportunities. The robot monitors a wide range of economic information sources, including press releases, financial reports, and government announcements. This ensures comprehensive coverage and in-depth analysis of events influencing the markets.





All trades have a stop loss and take profit, but also use trailing stop loss and take profit to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade.





- Real-time analysis of economic announcements

- Instant reaction to market fluctuations

- Machine learning algorithms for optimized strategies





The security of your investments is our priority. "News Snowball" incorporates robust security protocols to protect your data and ensure safe and reliable transactions.





Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with well-controlled drawdowns and rapid recoveries. This environmental assessment has been stress-tested over the longest available period, using multiple price feeds for different brokers, and nothing seems able to make it fail.





No sales pitch about "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/quantum computer/perfect straight-line backtests," but a real and honest trading system based on a proven methodology of live development and execution.





**NOTE TO NEWS SNOWBALL USERS:**

The News Snowball robot only trades major economic announcements.





**Main features:**

- Very easy to use: install and set your lot size based on your capital.

- No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management

- Good results on complete historical data

- Easy to use for accessory businesses

- Minimum account balance: $100





**Backtest:**

Simply run on EURUSD or USDCAD using the default settings or change the lot size to your preference. Please backtest the robot every first Friday of the month, the date it announces the NFP.





**Installation:**

EURUSD or USDCAD using default settings or modify the lot size as per your preferences.





**Parameters:**

- **EA name**: The name of the robot and the company

- **Fixed lot**: The lot size to trade

- **Stop loss**: The loss limit allowed by the EA

- **Time bomb pips**: The pip count for the time bomb to trigger the position on an economic announcement

- **Time bomb seconds**: The seconds for the time bomb to trigger the position on an economic announcement

- **Trailing stop pips**: The trailing stop loss to secure gains on the economic announcement position

- **Start Hour**: Hour to trigger the position on the economic announcement

- **End Hour**: Hour to close the position on the economic announcement

- **Start Minute**: Minute to trigger the position on the economic announcement

- **End Minute**: Minute to close the position on the economic announcement

- **Magic number**: Magic number