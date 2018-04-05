News Snowball

### Welcome to News Snowball!

"News Snowball" uses advanced algorithms to analyze economic data in real time. It detects and reacts instantly to major economic announcements, optimizing your trading opportunities. The robot monitors a wide range of economic information sources, including press releases, financial reports, and government announcements. This ensures comprehensive coverage and in-depth analysis of events influencing the markets.

All trades have a stop loss and take profit, but also use trailing stop loss and take profit to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade.

- Real-time analysis of economic announcements
- Instant reaction to market fluctuations
- Machine learning algorithms for optimized strategies

The security of your investments is our priority. "News Snowball" incorporates robust security protocols to protect your data and ensure safe and reliable transactions.

Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with well-controlled drawdowns and rapid recoveries. This environmental assessment has been stress-tested over the longest available period, using multiple price feeds for different brokers, and nothing seems able to make it fail.

No sales pitch about "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/quantum computer/perfect straight-line backtests," but a real and honest trading system based on a proven methodology of live development and execution.

**NOTE TO NEWS SNOWBALL USERS:**
The News Snowball robot only trades major economic announcements.

**Main features:**
- Very easy to use: install and set your lot size based on your capital.
- No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management
- Good results on complete historical data
- Easy to use for accessory businesses
- Minimum account balance: $100

**Backtest:**

Simply run on EURUSD or USDCAD using the default settings or change the lot size to your preference. Please backtest the robot every first Friday of the month, the date it announces the NFP.


**Installation:**
EURUSD or USDCAD using default settings or modify the lot size as per your preferences.

**Parameters:**
- **EA name**: The name of the robot and the company
- **Fixed lot**: The lot size to trade
- **Stop loss**: The loss limit allowed by the EA
- **Time bomb pips**: The pip count for the time bomb to trigger the position on an economic announcement
- **Time bomb seconds**: The seconds for the time bomb to trigger the position on an economic announcement
- **Trailing stop pips**: The trailing stop loss to secure gains on the economic announcement position
- **Start Hour**: Hour to trigger the position on the economic announcement
- **End Hour**: Hour to close the position on the economic announcement
- **Start Minute**: Minute to trigger the position on the economic announcement
- **End Minute**: Minute to close the position on the economic announcement
- **Magic number**: Magic number
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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4.17 (24)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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