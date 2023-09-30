IMA Finder MT4
- Göstergeler
- Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
- Sürüm: 1.0
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator
When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal
It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them
Attributes:
- Can be used in all symbols
- Can be used in all time frames
- Too many signals
- Simple and quick settings
- Easy way to work
Settings:
- period: like moving average settings
- alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting
- alarmShowNoti: If you want to receive an alert on your mobile after receiving a signal, enable this setting
