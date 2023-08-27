Symbol Time Frame and Bar Time counter for MT5

5

The indicator shows the current timeframe and symbol name. It is also possible to turn on the indication of time until the end of the current bar.

In the settings, you can specify:

- the location of the indicator in relation to the terminal window, top left, top right, bottom left and bottom right

- a row of text display arrangements so that the inscriptions do not overlap each other

- color

- font

- font size.


Reviews 1
Kedrov
1149
Kedrov 2024.01.21 08:54 
 

Хороший индикатор. Четко выполняет свое предназначение.

