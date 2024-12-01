Scalping Fast2

This factor is traded on the 5M five-minute frame

Please see the explanations in the attached images

Trading is done according to the trend. If the trend is upward, we buy only when the red line is touched

If the trend is downward, we sell only when the blue line is touched

In the case of a sideways trend, we can sell when the blue line is touched and buy when the red line is touched

When the price reaches the red buy line or the sell line from above, we enter a deal and stop the loss at 50 points

And you can achieve 20 points, which is only $ 2 on the lowest lot or when contacting the other line or a little before it, before the line by about 10 points, which is $ 1 on the lowest lot, depending on the spread of the company that provides you..

You can manually place the TP slightly above the line from 5 to 10 points of sale in the case of the equivalent of $ 1 on the lowest number and the same thing in the case of buying

If the target is reached, the deal ends

Wait again until the price reaches the same line again with a candle closing below or above the line according to buying or selling and it should not It closes with a size greater than half the distance between the two lines because it cannot be entered as the profit will be small in this case or no sale

You must manage your capital well and do not always risk more than 10 to 20%.
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Indicators
Go with the trend. Yes, wait for the entry signal, whether buy or sell, on a 15-minute frame, and check the signal if it appears on a 30-minute frame (sometimes it takes an hour or more for the signal to appear. You can return to the 15-minute frame and return to the 30-minute frame, and repeat this until the main signal appears for you. If the signal appears on the 30-minute frame, enter with the price and profit is taken when the drawing line changes, profit is booked, or when an opposite sig
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