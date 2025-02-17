SignalTech

The key logic of SignalTech is generated by Artificial Intelligence. The machine learning module should continue optimizing the core logic on the server side to guarantee that SignalTech System can accurately track the market's movement. 

SignalTech can generate AI based signals with Buy/Sell Arrows and Pop-Up/Sound Alerts. Each signal has clear Entry and stop Loss levels, which should be automatically flagged on the chart, as well as potential Targets 1, 2, and 3.

SignalTech can work on EURUSD and USDJPY, M15, M30, H1, H2, H3, and H4 Tmeframe. We suggest catching the movement from a multiple timeframe perspective.

We provide 7 Days Free Trial on Live Charts. Please contact us for more details.

Join our Channel to see more performance.

Input Parameters:

Lines Setting:
    Line Style: Default is Solid
    Buy Color: Default is White
    Sell Color: Default is White
    StopLoss Color: Default is White
    Target Color: Default is Gold

Panel Setting:
    Corner: Default is Left upper chart corner
    X Panel: Default is 10
    Y Panel: Default is 20
    BackGround 1: Default is DarkBlue
    BackGround 2: Default is 47,47,47
    Text Color: Default is White
