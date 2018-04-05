AlgotradeClub EA

Current: This first version of AlgotradeClub EA was developed by the strategist with a focus on CFD operations on Global Indices (Us500, UsTec, Fr40, etc.). Operates the main direction of the trade only buy positions opening positions in bar opening respecting the minimum distance as parameterized. There is an option to open sell positions after “n” buy positions, placing Stop Gain of each sell when the buy position “n+1” is executed. The closing of each trade takes place through the financial balance between the buy and sell positions as parameterized. Strategy can be thought of reducing the downgrade of the account or even taking advantage of the fall by making sales while the main direction of the operation does not carry out the closing by the financial.

Future: The strategist undertakes to fully allocate the funds arising from the commercialization of the AlgotradeClub EA, up to the limit of $5,000 dollars, in a real account with the default set and monitored on the mql5 website through a signal, in which the gains will be reversed in investment for develop the next stages of the project.

Signals running strategies (please send a direct message if you would like to have the same set):

Nasdaq H1 Mastermind

Nasdaq H1 OT72a

Nasdaq H1 OT104a

It is recommended to run the global index strategy on brokers with low spreads, commissions and, if possible, swap-free. Two brokers were identified as favorable to the strategy: Exness (Pro and Zero accounts) and Tickmill (Pro and VIP accounts).

Never forget to evaluate the specifications of each instrument/symbol on each broker, especially the “Contract Size”, “Minimal Volume”, “Swap” and session times.

Brokers which have session time changes during the Backtest period (Exness for example), may present Backtest closure due to the Expert Advisor's anti looping safety parameter that blocks any new execution after closing the trade outside the session hours as reported on the MT5 platform. Specifically for global indices, it is recommended to perform Backtest on Tickmill broker.

Initial support directly by message via mql5.

Developed by TradeSystemBots


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Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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