Current: This first version of AlgotradeClub EA was developed by the strategist with a focus on CFD operations on Global Indices (Us500, UsTec, Fr40, etc.). Operates the main direction of the trade only buy positions opening positions in bar opening respecting the minimum distance as parameterized. There is an option to open sell positions after “n” buy positions, placing Stop Gain of each sell when the buy position “n+1” is executed. The closing of each trade takes place through the financial balance between the buy and sell positions as parameterized. Strategy can be thought of reducing the downgrade of the account or even taking advantage of the fall by making sales while the main direction of the operation does not carry out the closing by the financial.

Future: The strategist undertakes to fully allocate the funds arising from the commercialization of the AlgotradeClub EA, up to the limit of $5,000 dollars, in a real account with the default set and monitored on the mql5 website through a signal, in which the gains will be reversed in investment for develop the next stages of the project.