Golden Rush EA

Golden Rush EA AKA  gold prime - Precision-Powered Trading Excellence - UP 244% on Live 1k account starting from MAY 2023 Screenshot below - 

Unveiling the Golden Rush EA - a state-of-the-art trading algorithm built for traders who demand the very best. Whether you're scalping the markets or setting day trades, this EA has been engineered to ensure optimal performance.

Here's how Golden Rush EA stands out:

TIME FRAME - 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H

Min account balance requirement: 1K

Join our MQL5 group - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/primetechea

SET-FILES PROVIDED IN THE COMMENT SECTION

  • Recovery Grid System: The built-in grid mode ensures a robust recovery strategy, mitigating risks and enhancing trade resilience.

  • Strategic Routines: Equipped for both scalping and day trading, it ensures flexibility to match your trading style.

  • Signal Precision: Leveraging moving averages for pinpoint buy/sell entry determination, it then harnesses the power of Bollinger Bands and RSI for refining signals and pinpointing exit strategies. The outcome? A seamless trading experience with reduced market noise.

  • Quad-Scanner Advantage: With its four scanners dedicatedly analyzing volatility, volume, and market sentiment, the EA cuts through the market clutter, driving high accuracy trades.

  • Safety Protocols: A concrete stop-loss mechanism, paired with strategic profit-taking and a trailing stop feature, guarantees an added layer of security for your trades.

Proudly presenting our forward testing results - a remarkable profit factor of 300.21 combined with a sky-high 95% accuracy rate. Catering to a wide range of traders, we provide various set files and the flexibility to optimize for proprietary firm trading.



Set files for each  size accounts will be in the message section area
for live accounts MINIMUN size is 1000 a set file for it will be in the comments section!!

But that's not all. As the trading landscape evolves, so will the Golden Rush EA. Stay tuned for continuous upgrades and new feature rollouts. Dive into a new era of trading. Enjoy the Golden Rush! you can visit us at.


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Marco Spano
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Marco Spano 2023.08.09 00:59 
 

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Richard A Moncada
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Reply from developer Richard A Moncada 2023.08.09 01:12
Thank you for using our EA we here if you need us!!
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