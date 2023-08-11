Golden Rush AI - AKA Golden prime Tech - Precision-Powered Trading Excellence - UP 244% on Live 1k account starting from MAY 2023 Screenshot below -

Unveiling the Gold Prime EA - a state-of-the-art trading algorithm built for traders who demand the very best. Whether you're scalping the markets or setting day trades, this EA has been engineered to ensure optimal performance.

Join our MQL5 group - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/primetechea

Here's how Golden Rush EA stands out:

FOR BACKTESTING PURPOSES AND FOR FORWARD TESTING AND TO HAVE MORE QUALITY TRADES INCREASE - THE NEXT OPEN TRADE, BAR/CANDLE TO - 50 - WHEN FORWARD TESTING PLAY AROUND WITH THE NUMBER

EA FUNCTIONS



Recovery Grid System : The built-in grid mode ensures a robust recovery strategy, mitigating risks and enhancing trade resilience.

Strategic Routines : Equipped for both scalping and day trading, it ensures flexibility to match your trading style.

Signal Precision : Leveraging moving averages for pinpoint buy/sell entry determination, it then harnesses the power of Bollinger Bands and RSI for refining signals and pinpointing exit strategies. The outcome? A seamless trading experience with reduced market noise.

Quad-Scanner Advantage : With its four scanners dedicatedly analyzing volatility, volume, and market sentiment, the EA cuts through the market clutter, driving high accuracy trades.

Safety Protocols: A concrete stop-loss mechanism, paired with strategic profit-taking and a trailing stop feature, guarantees an added layer of security for your trades.

Proudly presenting our forward testing results - a remarkable profit factor of 300.21 combined with a sky-high 95% accuracy rate. Catering to a wide range of traders, we provide various setfiles and the flexibility to optimize for proprietary firm trading.





Set files for each size accounts will be in the message section area

for live accounts MINIMUN size is 1000 a set file for it will be in the comments section!!

But that's not all. As the trading landscape evolves, so will the Gold Prime EA. Stay tuned for continuous upgrades and new feature rollouts. Dive into a new era of trading. Enjoy the Golden Rush!



