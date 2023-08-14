Parabolic EA

Parabolic EA: The Pinnacle of Trend-Driven Trading Strategy!

Primary Specifications:

  • Optimal Pairs: XAUUSD
  • Recommended Timeframes: 30M & 1H (though adaptable for shorter intervals)
  • Minimum Fund Requirement: $1,000

Parabolic EA: Precision-Driven by Advanced Trend Analysis Tools! Explore further on our official site.

Navigate Market Waves with Confidence! Journey through the financial seas with the Parabolic EA—a robust tool designed to pinpoint market highs and lows with impeccable accuracy.

Cutting-Edge Market Trend Recognition: Our advanced algorithm delves deep into market trends. It identifies pivotal highs and lows, pinpointing potential trend shifts that conventional systems might overlook.

Synchronized with Moving Averages & RSI: The Parabolic EA harmoniously integrates moving averages and RSI. This combination sifts through market noise, ensuring you're aligned with prevailing market trajectories.

Pre-configured for Excellence: Whether you're a trading rookie or a market veteran, our default settings are optimized to offer superior results across timeframes, from 5M to 1H.

Input Parameters:

  • Magic Number: 198723 (Unique identifier for trades)
  • Next Open Trade After Bars: 200 (Number of bars/candles before opening the next trade)
  • Take Profit: $1,000 (Take Profit value for trades)
  • Stop Loss: $5,000 (Stop Loss value for trades)
  • Trailing Stop: Enabled (Trail Start: 150, Trail Step: 50, Trail Above Breakeven: 10)
  • Lot Size: 1.0 (Fixed lot size for trades)
  • Trade Days of the Week: All days enabled (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday)
  • Trade Hour of the Day: 07:00 to 15:59 (Trading hours)

Risk Management Parameters:

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled (Trail Start: 150, Trail Step: 50, Trail Above Breakeven: 10)
  • Lot Size: 1.0 (Fixed lot size for trades)

Trade Days of the Week:

  • Monday: Enabled
  • Tuesday: Enabled
  • Wednesday: Enabled
  • Thursday: Enabled
  • Friday: Enabled
  • Saturday: Disabled
  • Sunday: Enabled

Elevate your trading journey with the Parabolic EA. Embrace a universe filled with unmatched trading potential and elevate your market strategies to unparalleled summits!


