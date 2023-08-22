ELT Reversal MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 13 September 2023
- Activations: 10
ELT Reversal MT4 (Elite_Indicator) is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. .
This indicator is based on the Counter-Trend strategy, but also uses Volatility.
It is based on showing possible liquidity in the financial market, thus helping traders in their trading.
ELT Reversal MT4 (Elite_Indicator) is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.
Recommended time frame for Scalping Trade : M1 M5 M15
Recommended time frame for Swing Trade : M30 upward
Better precision: H1 H4 D1
Author
Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
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