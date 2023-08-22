ELT Reversal MT4

ELT Reversal MT4 (Elite_Indicator)  is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. .

This indicator is based on the Counter-Trend strategy, but also uses Volatility.

It is based on showing possible liquidity in the financial market, thus helping traders in their trading.

ELT Reversal MT4 (Elite_Indicator) is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use. 


Recommended time frame for Scalping Trade : M1  M5  M15

Recommended time frame for Swing Trade : M30  upward

Better precision: H1 H4 D1


Author

Paulo Rocha all rights reserved


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Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
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Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
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Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2024.11.07 06:55 
 

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