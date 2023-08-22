ELT Reversal MT4

ELT Reversal MT4 (Elite_Indicator)  is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. .

This indicator is based on the Counter-Trend strategy, but also uses Volatility.

It is based on showing possible liquidity in the financial market, thus helping traders in their trading.

ELT Reversal MT4 (Elite_Indicator) is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use. 


Recommended time frame for Scalping Trade : M1  M5  M15

Recommended time frame for Swing Trade : M30  upward

Better precision: H1 H4 D1


Author

Paulo Rocha all rights reserved


Répondre à l'avis