Trade Cypher Bot executes and manages Cypher harmonic pattern trades with precision, saving you valuable time and allowing you to focus on making well-informed and profitable decisions.

How to use Trade Cypher Robot | Cypher Strategy Tutorial

Please notice the Robot doesn't work in Strategy Tester

With just four clicks on your chart, Trade Cypher Bot taking care of all the nitty-gritty trade management tasks. It ensures pattern validation, monitors market changes, and provides various money management strategies, giving you the confidence to trade with peace of mind.

Experience the convenience of trade memory, which securely stores every trade and offers one-click access to advanced statistics. Easily backtest your trading ideas and stay tuned for exciting updates such as strategy optimization and maximum drawdown analysis. Join us today to trade like a pro with Trade Cypher Bot, your reliable partner for precise automated trading.