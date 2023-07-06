Deriv Scalp Manager

EA Summary

If you are a scalping trader who wants to place and close trades quickly and efficiently, you need a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. That's why we created the Deriv Scalp Manager EA, a smart and easy-to-use expert advisor that automates your trading process and saves you time and money.

With the Deriv Scalp Manager, you don't have to worry about calculating your stop loss or take profit levels, or manually closing your trades. All you have to do is enter the amount you are willing to risk and your desired risk to reward ratio, and let the EA do the rest. The EA will give you the ability to close all trades, only profitable ones or only losing ones with one click.

At the moment, the Deriv Scalp Manager EA is only compatible with Booms and Crashs, in any timeframe.

Get instant access to this EA, and boost your performance and profits.


Settings

Pos: The number of positions you wish to open.

Risk: The amount (e.g. dollars), you wish to risk.

Lot: the lotsize or volume

RR: the risk to reward ratio (e.g. 3 meaning 3:1).

Sym: The symbol you wish to trade in.


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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
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4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
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Dimpho Simon
Utilities
(This is the free version of our trade manager, download it for free and test it, and provide feedback. If you are satisfied with its capabilities, you can try out its bigger brother the Deriv Scalp Manager also available from us.) EA Summary If you are a scalping trader who wants to place and close trades quickly and efficiently, you need a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. That's why we created the   Deriv Trade Assistant   EA, a smart and easy-to-use expert advisor that au
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1 (2)
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FREE
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