EA Summary If you are a scalping trader who wants to place and close trades quickly and efficiently, you need a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. That's why we created the Deriv Scalp Manager EA, a smart and easy-to-use expert advisor that automates your trading process and saves you time and money.

With the Deriv Scalp Manager, you don't have to worry about calculating your stop loss or take profit levels, or manually closing your trades. All you have to do is enter the amount you are willing to risk and your desired risk to reward ratio, and let the EA do the rest. The EA will give you the ability to close all trades, only profitable ones or only losing ones with one click.





At the moment, the Deriv Scalp Manager EA is only compatible with Booms and Crashs, in any timeframe. Get instant access to this EA, and boost your performance and profits.





Settings

Pos: The number of positions you wish to open.

Risk: The amount (e.g. dollars), you wish to risk.

Lot: the lotsize or volume

RR: the risk to reward ratio (e.g. 3 meaning 3:1).

Sym: The symbol you wish to trade in.