GeoInfo5 is one of the most informative indicators, it displays basic information about a trading instrument in a compact form.

The version for the Meta Trader 4 terminal has gained wide popularity among traders.

The indicator is free and will always be free.

The launch version is now available for MetaTrader 5 as well.





displays information about the main parameters of the tool in a brief form in the line in the upper left corner of the chart:

Spread, Swap for Buy order, Swap for Sell order, current spread, Collateral (margin), tick size, Stop level, Order freeze level. The information is displayed based on one lot and in points.





The information is output in the following form: Spread ... = 23 pips /SWAP B:4.200 /S:-8.470 /MRG:256.0/TCV:0.10/STL:0/FRL /MinLot:0.1





The display of information about the average range for the period and the ratio range for the period / spread has been introduced, which allows you to choose the optimal timeframe for the most efficient operation in these market conditions. The data is presented in the format: ATR14: 906.786||| ATR/SPR: 3.956

If the ATR/SPR ratio is small, it may make sense to choose a higher timeframe for more efficient operation.

For futures, the expiration date is displayed in the format:Exp Date:2022.02.18

Parameters: