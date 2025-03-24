GeoInfo5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 March 2025
- displays information about the main parameters of the tool in a brief form in the line in the upper left corner of the chart:
The information is output in the following form:
Spread ... = 23 pips /SWAP B:4.200 /S:-8.470 /MRG:256.0/TCV:0.10/STL:0/FRL /MinLot:0.1
The display of information about the average range for the period and the ratio range for the period / spread has been introduced, which allows you to choose the optimal timeframe for the most efficient operation in these market conditions. The data is presented in the format:
- ATR14: 906.786||| ATR/SPR: 3.956
- If the ATR/SPR ratio is small, it may make sense to choose a higher timeframe for more efficient operation.
- For futures, the expiration date is displayed in the format:Exp Date:2022.02.18
- ShowSymbolInfo = true - true or false - whether or not to display information about the tool
- ShowATRInfo = true;
- ATR = 14;
At the moment, the launch version is presented.
The indicator continues to develop.
The new functionality will appear in the near future.
...to be continued