Candle Confirmer

Candle confirmer is the indicator you need when you're waiting for the last candle to confirm to make an excellent order, this indicator will alert you if the current candle has had a higher or lower price compared to the previous candle. 

Stop trying to guess and start focusing on what really matters. 

You can activate or deactivate the alerts, chose the time-frame and even change the size, color and position of the indicator. 

Don't forget to leave your review and comments, it helps us improve our products and they are very valuable to us.

We wish you a lot of luck in your trades! 

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ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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Volume predictor
Luis Efren Macias Lopez
Indicators
Volume predictor is an essential indicator if you trade with volumes, this indicator predicts the final volume of the current candle and increases it's precision as the time goes by. In order to predict the final volume the current volume and market conditions are used, the predicted volume adjust in real time.  You can change every individual color of the indicator to your liking, the default colors were assigned to be easy on your eyes while using a dark theme. Don't forget to leave your revie
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