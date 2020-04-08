Candle Confirmer

Candle confirmer is the indicator you need when you're waiting for the last candle to confirm to make an excellent order, this indicator will alert you if the current candle has had a higher or lower price compared to the previous candle. 

Stop trying to guess and start focusing on what really matters. 

You can activate or deactivate the alerts, chose the time-frame and even change the size, color and position of the indicator. 

Don't forget to leave your review and comments, it helps us improve our products and they are very valuable to us.

We wish you a lot of luck in your trades! 

