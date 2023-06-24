Awesome Easy Trade

  • Experts
  • Mana Saedan
    Mana Saedan

    Mana Saedan

    I am very new to Forex trading but want to make some profit with smallest account. Unfortunately most EA now are not really suitable for that purpose. So I made one myself and keep on testing on the real account.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 24 June 2023
  • Activations: 5

The EA uses awesome oscillator as the entry signal for buy/sell orders. It designed to protect large draw down helping small deposit account. Although the EA utilizes Martingale grid strategy, it also incorporate featured "Defensive" TP adjusting to ensure all orders are closed without heavy loss.

Recommendations:
  - Currency pair: EUR/GBP
  - Timeframe: M15

  - All other setting can be set as default.

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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