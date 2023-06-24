Awesome Easy Trade
- Experts
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Mana SaedanI am very new to Forex trading but want to make some profit with smallest account. Unfortunately most EA now are not really suitable for that purpose. So I made one myself and keep on testing on the real account.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 June 2023
- Activations: 5
The EA uses awesome oscillator as the entry signal for buy/sell orders. It designed to protect large draw down helping small deposit account. Although the EA utilizes Martingale grid strategy, it also incorporate featured "Defensive" TP adjusting to ensure all orders are closed without heavy loss.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: EUR/GBP
- Timeframe: M15
- All other setting can be set as default.