Awesome Easy Trade

The EA uses awesome oscillator as the entry signal for buy/sell orders. It designed to protect large draw down helping small deposit account. Although the EA utilizes Martingale grid strategy, it also incorporate featured "Defensive" TP adjusting to ensure all orders are closed without heavy loss.

Recommendations:
  - Currency pair: EUR/GBP
  - Timeframe: M15

  - All other setting can be set as default.

