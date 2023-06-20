Smart Drawing Assist PRO MT5

5

Smart Drawing Assist PRO MT5. Buttons will appears next to the selected object. The buttons are straightforward and amazingly easy to use.

Features are as follow:

  • Draw zigzag. Enabling you to draw patterns, draw zigzag, and draw shapes. All you have to do is click the button and start clicking point to point and it will draw automatically.
  • Change object color. Rectangle/Trendline/HLine/Vline/Text/Price Arrow/Arrowed Line/ and your suggestion please.
  • Flatten trendline. make a perfect flat line
  • Extend rectangles and lines. Extend the object to current price. 
  • Change line width with a click of a button.
  • Change line style. Solid, Dash, and Dot, DashDot and Dash-2Dots.
  • Add rectangle/lines description (Refer screenshot). You can add and show description of the object and the rectangle height size in Pips. it pretty easy and editable in the setting. Can add your own keywords by separating it with "|" vertical line symbol. below is the format for editing. Abbreviation is recommended.

Must save as template or *.set 

  • Top Left Menu. click the button to add to the chart. Hover your mouse cursor on the button to show instructions.

Instruction: 

  1. Draw any object from the MT5 panel.
  2. Then menu button appears next to the object.
  3. Click any menu of your choice.

Reviews 3
Aleksandr Poluchin
243
Aleksandr Poluchin 2025.07.12 06:29 
 

Hello, I really like how the indicator works – it’s now much more convenient to draw lines. The only thing I noticed is that when I’m drawing zigzags, it sometimes starts to lag a bit. But I guess this is probably the best that can be achieved with MT5. Thanks for the great work!

kerkhoff27
346
kerkhoff27 2023.11.26 16:48 
 

Extremely helpful with analysis over the weekend and planning for the week ahead. It is a dream not having to try to straighten short lines, all you have to do is click 'flatten' .. great. I hope you continue to add improvements. Great job. Thanks.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Custom Mapping Tool Shredderline
Raxkon Bin Kunang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This Custom Mapping Tool is an innovative MT4 indicator that simplifies the process of marking and mapping charts. With this tool, you no longer have to waste time rewriting repetitive words, rectangles, and trendline colors every time. New Feature V5.60: Draw path - Same as the TV Path drawing mode, which is very useful for naked chart trader. You can draw zigzag, draw your patterns manually. Change style in indicator setting.  Crop function disabled by default. Can be enabled and show button c
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Candlestick Mod Rapat MT4
Raxkon Bin Kunang
5 (1)
Indicators
Candlestick Mod rapat. Chart Candlesticks will stick together. make it look neat and tidy Switch between Candlestick and Line chart fixed. Instruction. If you don't like the candles colors, you can do so by changing color. read below: -Colors must be changed in the indicator setting. -It won't change through the Chart properties to modify. -After changing the color, save it as template so it wont change the colors to default value.
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Candlestick Mod MT5
Raxkon Bin Kunang
Indicators
Chart Candlestick scale 2 zoom will visible instead of just a tiny unrecognized line make it look neat and tidy Instruction. If you don't like the candles colors, you can do so by changing color. read below: -Colors must be changed in the indicator setting. -It won't change through the Chart properties to modify. -After changing the color, save it as template so it wont change the colors to default value.
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Aleksandr Poluchin
243
Aleksandr Poluchin 2025.07.12 06:29 
 

Hello, I really like how the indicator works – it’s now much more convenient to draw lines. The only thing I noticed is that when I’m drawing zigzags, it sometimes starts to lag a bit. But I guess this is probably the best that can be achieved with MT5. Thanks for the great work!

kerkhoff27
346
kerkhoff27 2023.11.26 16:48 
 

Extremely helpful with analysis over the weekend and planning for the week ahead. It is a dream not having to try to straighten short lines, all you have to do is click 'flatten' .. great. I hope you continue to add improvements. Great job. Thanks.

Raxkon Bin Kunang
6306
Reply from developer Raxkon Bin Kunang 2025.02.06 08:57
Thanks friend. I really appreciate it.
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2023.06.27 08:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raxkon Bin Kunang
6306
Reply from developer Raxkon Bin Kunang 2023.07.12 09:51
Thank you. Hope it make trading more fun.
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