Forex Currency Power Index FCPI Indicator for MT4

The FCPI indicator or Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT4 is a multi currency pairs indicator that displays 28 pairs on 1 chart, which consists of 8 Major Pairs and 20 Cross pairs.
8 Major Pairs and 20 Cross pairs:
EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,GBPAUD,

GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY.

Automatically detects symbols that have a symbol prefix and/or a symbol suffix.


The FCPI indicator provides a unique calculation to scan the forex market and identify the strongest extreme currency strength against the weakest extreme currency strength.

To scan the forex market and identify the strength of a currency the FCPI indicator provides 2 options for calculation formulas.
First choice: Price Power, and Second choice: ADX Power. Options can be selected by drop down menu.
The default selection for the calculation formula is Price Power.

Meanwhile, to identify extreme currency strengths, the FCPI indicator also provides 2 extreme calculation options mode.
First choice: Extreme, and Second choice: Side Extreme. Options can be selected by drop down menu.
The default selection for Extreme calculation mode is Extreme.

Options for calculation formulas and options for identifying currency extreme strengths are calculated based on Timeframes.
And the Timeframe for calculations can be selected by simply clicking on the Timeframe period on the indicator panel for MT4 starting from M1 to MN1 Timeframes (9 Timeframes).

The FCPI indicator by default distinguishes the extremum currency strength by 2 colors:
The color for the strongest extremum currency strength is blue. The color can be selected by drop down menu.
Meanwhile, the color for the strength of the weakest extremum currency is red. The color can be selected by drop down menu.

Accuracy in calculating and identifying the strength of the strongest extreme currency against the strength of the weakest extreme currency is 100 percent depending on the speed of price movement that changes, especially on the Low Timeframes M1-H1.

The FCPI indicator provides the results of calculations and identification of the strength of the strongest extreme currency against the strength of the weakest extreme currency in the pair concerned among the 28 pairs, where the color is blue for the strongest pairs and red for the weakest pairs. 

In other words, the blue color is for the BUY signal and the red color is for the SELL signal in the pair name in question.
To immediately see the calculation results and identify extremum currency strength, you only need to click on the name of the red or blue pair, then the chart symbol and timeframe will immediately change according to the name of the pair clicked.

FCPI indicators can be used for manual trading, both scalping and day trading.
Recommendations for use from me as an author are very good for use on High Timeframes, on H4 to MN1 Timeframes.
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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TrendColorBars
Roberto Jacobs
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Parameters SoundAlerts = true – play sound alerts, true or false (yes or not) UseAlerts = true – use alerts, true or false (yes or not) eMailAlerts = false – use alerts via email, true or false (yes or not) PushNotifications = false – use push notifications, true or false (yes or not) SoundAlertFile = "alert.wav" – name of alerts sound file ColorBarsDown = clrRed – color body of bearish candlesticks (default – red) ColorBarsUps = clrBlue – color body of bullish candlesticks (default – blue) Colo
Forex Currency Power Index FCPI Indicator for MT5
Roberto Jacobs
5 (1)
Indicators
The FCPI indicator or Forex Currency Power Index indicator is a multi currency pairs indicator that displays 28 pairs on 1 chart, which consists of 8 Major Pairs and 20 Cross pairs. 8 Major Pairs dan 20 Cross pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,GBPAUD, GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY. Automatically detects symbols that have a symbol prefix and/or a symbol suffix. The
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