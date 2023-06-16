One Click Trade MetaT5

"One Click Trade" is the most faster risk manager of times!

With Auto Mode, I don't even need clicks, only TWO keys to activate trades and send my order.

Mouse movement does it ALL, with Auto Mode enabled!


Basic instruccions:

''Tools/Options/Experts Advisor/Allow automated trading'' box should be checked

In ''Common'' tab, check ''Allow live trading'' box


In ''Inputs'' tab, set ''Money Risk'', set ''Risk/Reward Ratio'', click on ''Accept''


Press ''A'' and move the mouse on chart (to have Stop Loss control)
Press ''D'' and move the mouse on chart (to have Pending Price or Stop Loss control)

Verify data (Order type, Lots, Risk and Spread)
Press ''S'' to send Order


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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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"One Click Trade" is the most faster risk manager of times! With Auto Mode, I don't even need clicks, only TWO keys to activate trades and send my order. Mouse movement does it ALL, with Auto Mode enabled! Basic instruccions: ''Tools/Options/Experts Advisor/Allow automated trading'' box should be checked In ''Common'' tab, check ''Allow live trading'' box In ''Inputs'' tab, set ''Money Risk'', set ''Risk/Reward Ratio'', click on ''Accept'' Press ''A'' and move the mouse on chart (to have Sto
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