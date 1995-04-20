Coensio Currency Strength Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Krzysztof Szymczyk
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
The Relative Currency Strength Indicator is a tool designed to analyze and compare the strength of a quote currency against four different currency pairs on a selected timeframe. It provides a visual representation of the relative strength of currencies, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities.
Key Features:
- Customizable quote currency: Select a specific currency to measure its strength against multiple currency pairs.
- Multi-timeframe analysis: Choose the desired timeframe to evaluate the currency strength.
- Comparative analysis: Compare the strength of the quote currency against four currency pairs simultaneously.
- Visual representation: Display the relative strength through a visual indicator or graphical representation for easy interpretation.
- Real-time updates: Continuously monitor and update the currency strength values as new data becomes available.
Example: Measure global relative USD strength across "EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","USDJPY"; pairs.