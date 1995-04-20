Coensio Currency Strength Indicator

The Relative Currency Strength Indicator is a tool designed to analyze and compare the strength of a quote currency against four different currency pairs on a selected timeframe. It provides a visual representation of the relative strength of currencies, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Customizable quote currency: Select a specific currency to measure its strength against multiple currency pairs.
  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Choose the desired timeframe to evaluate the currency strength.
  • Comparative analysis: Compare the strength of the quote currency against four currency pairs simultaneously.
  • Visual representation: Display the relative strength through a visual indicator or graphical representation for easy interpretation.
  • Real-time updates: Continuously monitor and update the currency strength values as new data becomes available.

Example: Measure global relative USD strength across "EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","USDJPY"; pairs.


