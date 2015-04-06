High Probability Low Risk Expert Advisor

This is a High Probability Low Risk Expert Advisor. It checks for a bullish or bearish trend on the weekly time frame, then goes on to check if the previous day's low has been taken (for a bullish trend) or if the previous day's high has been taken (for a bearish trend). If these conditions have been met, it goes on to take a trade. 

It is a very simple EA, but proper risk management but be practiced. 

The EA does not use fixed lot sizes but rather allows you to specify the risk in percentage. 

It also allows you to specify the take profit, stop loss, maximum number of buy trades in a day and maximum number of sell trades in a day. 

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5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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