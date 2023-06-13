High Probability Low Risk Expert Advisor

This is a High Probability Low Risk Expert Advisor. It checks for a bullish or bearish trend on the weekly time frame, then goes on to check if the previous day's low has been taken (for a bullish trend) or if the previous day's high has been taken (for a bearish trend). If these conditions have been met, it goes on to take a trade. 

It is a very simple EA, but proper risk management but be practiced. 

The EA does not use fixed lot sizes but rather allows you to specify the risk in percentage. 

It also allows you to specify the take profit, stop loss, maximum number of buy trades in a day and maximum number of sell trades in a day. 

