JK Super Parabolic SAR

This EA Optimize for GBPUSD and USDJPY Time frame 4 Hrs.

Inside include 3 money management system.

Indicator and System trend

1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend

2. Used Price action and Parabolic Sar for entry 

3.Have SL and TP

4.Have trailing stop 

5.Used Risk/Trade

Average open  1-3 Order /Month

DD independent for Risk/Trade

I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding.

This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.


