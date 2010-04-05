JK Super Parabolic SAR
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Miss Nathita Kaenmun
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA Optimize for GBPUSD and USDJPY Time frame 4 Hrs.
Inside include 3 money management system.
Indicator and System trend
1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend
2. Used Price action and Parabolic Sar for entry
3.Have SL and TP
4.Have trailing stop
5.Used Risk/Trade
Average open 1-3 Order /Month
DD independent for Risk/Trade
I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding.
This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.