why my MT4 have no signal TAB?

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my broker is Multibank

I cannot use signal to trade, why does it like that. when I shange back to broker to IronFX, it appears

 

 

how to make it appear so that I can use signal servces to trade?

thanks 

 
kelly:

 

my broker is Multibank

I cannot use signal to trade, why does it like that. when I shange back to broker to IronFX, it appears

 

 

how to make it appear so that I can use signal servces to trade?

thanks 

Probably because your broker doesn't provide the Signal service. Ask your broker.
 
angevoyageur:
Probably because your broker doesn't provide the Signal service. Ask your broker.
will it need to pay for MetaQuotes, if broker provide this services?
 
kelly:
will it need to pay for MetaQuotes, if broker provide this services?
Obviously the broker has to enable the service. Anyway this is the provider you pay, not Metaquotes.
 
try using mt5
 
angevoyageur:
Obviously the broker has to enable the service. Anyway this is the provider you pay, not Metaquotes.

I want to know will broker need to pay , if broker provide Signal Services? 

[Deleted]  

Make sure you are running the latest version of the Client Terminal. 

Then, got to 'Tools' -> 'Options' and the 'Community' tab. Sign in with your mql5 username and password, then the tab will be become available.


 

 
Jonathan Farrell:

Make sure you are running the latest version of the Client Terminal. 

Then, got to 'Tools' -> 'Options' and the 'Community' tab. Sign in with your mql5 username and password, then the tab will be become available.


 

I'm having this problem in MT5, tried this, still nothing..
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