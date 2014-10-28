can't signal sign on the terminal, anyone can help?
lukepi:And you have a Demo account with a Broker or MetaQuotes ?
oh ok, but I still have a demo account, not using a broker yet
oh ok, but I still have a demo account, not using a broker yet
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
I can keep track of multiple signals at the same time?
why while I'm subscribe signal, and I trading a stock, then there is a message, asking me to remove my trading?
What should I do? to be able to buy and sell stocks that I love, and at the same time subscribe signals?
ana12:Use 2 different accounts.
I can keep track of multiple signals at the same time?
why while I'm subscribe signal, and I trading a stock, then there is a message, asking me to remove my trading?
What should I do? to be able to buy and sell stocks that I love, and at the same time subscribe signals?
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Hello, I can't see the signal sign on metatrader4, I did registration to MQL5 and activated on tools, but it just doesn't appear, any help is greatly appreciated
thanks