can't signal sign on the terminal, anyone can help?

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Hello, I can't see the signal sign on metatrader4, I did registration to MQL5 and activated on tools, but it just doesn't appear, any help is greatly appreciated

 

thanks 

 
lukepi:

Hello, I can't see the signal sign on metatrader4, I did registration to MQL5 and activated on tools, but it just doesn't appear, any help is greatly appreciated

Contact your Broker,  not all Brokers offer signals on MT4


 
RaptorUK:

Contact your Broker,  not all Brokers offer signals on MT4


oh ok, but I still have a demo account, not using a broker yet
 
lukepi:
oh ok, but I still have a demo account, not using a broker yet
And you have a Demo account with a Broker or MetaQuotes ?
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

I can keep track of multiple signals at the same time?

why while I'm subscribe signal, and I trading a stock, then there is a message, asking me to remove my trading? 

What should I do? to be able to buy and sell stocks that I love, and at the same time subscribe signals?  

 
ana12:

I can keep track of multiple signals at the same time?

why while I'm subscribe signal, and I trading a stock, then there is a message, asking me to remove my trading? 

What should I do? to be able to buy and sell stocks that I love, and at the same time subscribe signals?  

Use 2 different accounts.
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