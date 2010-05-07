MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MQL5.com has gained yet another useful service - now you can search information in all MQL5.community sections at one time. Type few keywords describing desired information, press Enter (or click Search button) - and you will see results page.
Results are conveniently divided into various sections: in each section first go the most relevant results, further - less relevant in descending order.
Consider an obvious example. If you need general information about indicators, then simply enter the "indicator" word in the search bar. But sometimes you want to find more specific information, when search terms of it consist of more than one word. For example, if you want to learn more about indicators of trading sessions, it is recommended to enter "Indicator session" instead of searching for each word separately. More detailed "trade session indicator" query will display more relevant results.
Searching at MQL5.com is performed according to morphology rules and is insensitive to case of letters. By default, our search engine shows pages, that contain all words from a search query. You don't need to enter AND operator between words in query. Please note, that the order of words affects search results. To make search results more relevant, you should enter additional search criteria.