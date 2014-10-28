No "Signal" tab available
I have it in MT4 :
may be - your broker disabled this tab? You can try to use this page Signals but use on demo first. By the way, as far as I know - MT4 for MT4 signals, and MT5 for MT5 signals.
I have MT4 version 4.00 build 509 installed.
In tools > Options, I don't see the "Signal" tab available. In community tab, I have already given my MQL5 login details.
Please tell me how to subscribe to signals?
Thanks in advance.
Are you sure your broker support this service ? Ask to your broker as normally is tab is not present, it's their decision.
I'm going to use it on my MT4 demo account to test this signal. So I'm on MT4 demo account. (server - FXCM-USDDemo02) That's where I don't get the signal tab.
I'm also having MT5 for both Live & demo. MT5 is having the Signal tab. Unfortunately the signal I want to test (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/12132) supports only MT4.
Is there any way I can run this on my MT4 or is there any way I can convert this to work with my MT5?
I'm going to use it on my MT4 demo account to test this signal. So I'm on MT4 demo account. (server - FXCM-USDDemo02) That's where I don't get the signal tab.
I'm also having MT5 for both Live & demo. MT5 is having the Signal tab. Unfortunately the signal I want to test (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/12132) supports only MT4.
Is there any way I can run this on my MT4 or is there any way I can convert this to work with my MT5?
No MT4 Signals is for MT4 terminal, and MT5 Signals for MT5 terminal.
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I have MT4 version 4.00 build 509 installed.
In tools > Options, I don't see the "Signal" tab available. In community tab, I have already given my MQL5 login details.
Please tell me how to subscribe to signals?
Thanks in advance.