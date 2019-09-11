This indicator was already published, but in these times of perpetual complaints that the terminal (mt5 or mt4 does not matter) is slow, this one is one more in the "need for speed" series. It reminds of ye olde saying : "Whatever can be done in 1 second on Cray can be done in 1 second on Spectrum". Well not exactly, but the essence is very close to correct

This one is based on "Trading the Trend" article by Andrew Abraham published in TASC and has optimized critical parts that could cause slowdown (especially when called using iCustom() calls - that is one of the reasons why the display type is not adjusted automatically but from the parameters).



